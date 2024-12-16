The news of Zakir Hussain's demise has come as a shock to the entire music world. Hussain was not just another figure in the industry but one of the most loved and celebrated tabla players in the world of music

Celebs extend condolences on Zakir Hussain's demise

Legendary tabla maestro and composer Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73. Hussain was hospitalized in the U.S. and was undergoing treatment for a serious health ailment. He was admitted to the ICU after experiencing a heart-related problem. This morning, the family of the legendary artist confirmed the news of his demise. But last night, rumours of Zakir Hussain's death set the internet ablaze, with high-profile celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others mourning his death before he actually passed away.

Condolences pour in for Zakir Hussain

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram, shared a post of the legendary artist playing the tabla, and added a folded-hands emoji in the caption. Sonu Nigam, who was heartbroken by the news, posted a black-and-white picture with the words, “Zakir bhai… What is this?” written on it.

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her father Randhir Kapoor and the tabla maestro and wrote, “Maestro, Forever”. Bhumi Pednekar also posted an old photo of Zakir on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Maestro (white heart emoji). His rhythm will echo in our hearts forever (broken heart and folded hands emojis) #zakirhussain." Ricky Kej also remembered Zakir through a heartfelt post and wrote, "One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for...being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon"

While calling Zakir's demise an 'irreparable loss', Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, Your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab."

Renuka Shahane, Shweta Tiwari, Anupam Kher and many others extended their condolences as Zakir Khan died.

Zakir Hussain was set to embark on India tour

The news of his demise came shortly after the announcement of his Indian tour. The Grammy Award-winning Zakir Hussain, along with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, was set to embark on their As We Speak India tour in January 2025.