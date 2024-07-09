Apollo 11 to Fly Me To The Moon, 5 films showcasing the journey beyond Earth

As we gear up for Fly Me to the Moon, let's delve deep into movies that explore the moon and outer space as spheres of whimsy, wonder, and fantasy.

Fly Me to the Moon stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

Who doesn’t enjoy a good space movie? From keeping you on your toes to bringing tears of joy with astonishing discoveries in outer space, the cinematic world has come a long way. As we gear up for Fly Me to the Moon, let's delve deep into movies that explore the moon and outer space as spheres of whimsy, wonder, and fantasy.

Apollo 11

The film captures quintessential moments such as the American flag on the lunar surface, the dramatic blast-off, and Neil Armstrong reflected in Buzz Aldrin’s helmet, powerfully retelling the story of the first moon landing. Directed by Todd Douglas Miller, it takes you from launch to safe return, making you feel part of this historic event. The seamless edits, vivid illustrations, and accurate craft trajectory create an extraordinarily inspiring film.

The Last Man on The Moon

The Last Man on the Moon tells Cernan’s story, primarily through interviews with him and other astronauts who lived and worked during that era. Gene Cernan, the 12th and last man to walk on the moon, reveals why the mission was so significant, particularly to the American public.

Fly Me To The Moon

A sharp and entertaining romantic comedy set against the high stakes of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. In the trailer, when the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as a backup, and the countdown truly begins. Directed by Greg Berlanti and featuring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, the film is set to hit Indian cinemas on 12th July 2024.

Mission Mangal

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is loosely based on the lives of scientists at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) who contributed to India’s first interplanetary expedition, MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission). The intriguing plot made the film the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2018.

Rocketry-The Nambi Effect

This National Award-winning film, marking R Madhavan’s directorial debut, revolves around the ISRO spy case involving Nambi Narayan, who was wrongly accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. The film also received the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards in 2023.