Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden

Britney Spears. Pic/AFP

Pop icon Britney Spears, who often finds herself surrounded by controversies, is keeping drama out of her life. The singer-songwriter reunited with her youngest son for the first time in two years, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Spears, 43, has been separated from Jayden, 18, and his brother Sean Preston, 19, since they went to live with their dad, Kevin Federline, in Hawaii. The Toxic hitmaker lost custody of her two boys in 2007 amid a mental breakdown that peaked with the pop star attacking paparazzi with her umbrella.

As per Mirror.co.uk, when Spears and Federline’s divorce was finalised in June 2007, the pair initially reached an agreement to share custody of their kids. However, on August 28, 2019, the former couple agreed to new child custody arrangements before the boys went to live with Federline last year.

However, Spears reunited with Jayden on Christmas Day in what the singer tearfully admitted was the “Best Christmas of my life”. Sharing pictures of her son smiling alongside her in a restaurant, Spears told her 42 million followers, “Best Christmas of my life! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years. Tears of joy and literally in shock every day... I’m speechless, thank you Jesus”.

The reunion comes shortly after it was reported earlier this month that the singer is working towards rebuilding her bond with Jayden and Sean Preston.

