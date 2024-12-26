Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Spears, 43, has been separated from Jayden, 18, and his brother Sean Preston, 19, since they went to live with their dad, Kevin Federline, in Hawaii.

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden

Britney Spears. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden
x
00:00

Pop icon Britney Spears, who often finds herself surrounded by controversies, is keeping drama out of her life. The singer-songwriter reunited with her youngest son for the first time in two years, reports Mirror.co.uk.


Spears, 43, has been separated from Jayden, 18, and his brother Sean Preston, 19, since they went to live with their dad, Kevin Federline, in Hawaii. The Toxic hitmaker lost custody of her two boys in 2007 amid a mental breakdown that peaked with the pop star attacking paparazzi with her umbrella.


As per Mirror.co.uk, when Spears and Federline’s divorce was finalised in June 2007, the pair initially reached an agreement to share custody of their kids. However, on August 28, 2019, the former couple agreed to new child custody arrangements before the boys went to live with Federline last year.


However, Spears reunited with Jayden on Christmas Day in what the singer tearfully admitted was the “Best Christmas of my life”.  Sharing pictures of her son smiling alongside her in a restaurant, Spears told her 42 million followers, “Best Christmas of my life! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years. Tears of joy and literally in shock every day... I’m speechless, thank you Jesus”.

The reunion comes shortly after it was reported earlier this month that the singer is working towards rebuilding her bond with Jayden and Sean Preston.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

britney spears Christmas 2024 christmas hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK