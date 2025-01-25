A lucky Coldplay fan got the opportunity to meet the band’s lead singer Chris Martin and take him for a ride on his scooter as he arrived in Ahmedabad for concert

Chris Martin with a fan Pic/Instagram

Iconic British pop-rock band Coldplay is gearing up for its second leg of India concert in Ahmedabad. The group will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. A lucky fan got the opportunity to meet the band’s lead singer Chris Martin and take him for a ride on his scooter. He shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “From scooter rides to selfies, from headlines to the @coldplay feed, living a fan dream that feels unreal— It’s more than music; it’s a vibe, a feel. Here’s to unforgettable moments and memories made.”

Heavy security ahead of Coldplay Ahmedabad concert

The Gujarat Police have made extensive arrangements for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert. Speaking to ANI, JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors. Additionally, 400 CCTV cameras have also been set up to monitor the event, and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff, have been assigned to ensure the safety of the fans.

Coldplay's much-awaited India tour is currently underway as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour". The band performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20.

Scores of celebs attended their Mumbai concerts. These included Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin Tendulkar, Mrunal Thakur, Suhana Khan, and Kusha Kapila to name a few. Chris and his actor-girlfriend also visited Shri Babulnath Temple and Siddhivinayak Temple.

About Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour

With anthems like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," and "A Sky Full of Stars," the show promises to be a celebration of the band's unparalleled musical legacy. The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, is Coldplay's ongoing global concert series in support of their ninth studio album of the same name. Known for their immersive live shows, the band has been thrilling fans worldwide with a mix of acoustic ballads and energetic anthems.

Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums) have gained a reputation for producing electrifying performances that connect deeply with fans.