Singer Dua Lipa was in Santiago, Chile, to film a commercial and was staying at the five-star Ritz-Carlton, when fans managed to enter her private quarters

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who recently performed in Mumbai as a part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert had a harrowing encounter when fans snuck into her hotel and waited for her outside her bedroom door. According to a report by Mirror UK, the 29-year-old was in Santiago, Chile, to film a commercial and was staying at the five-star Ritz-Carlton, when fans managed to enter her private quarters.

Dua Lipa shaken after security breach at hotel

While it is understood that Dua is unharmed following the incident, it has been reported that she has been left shaken by the experience and a reevaluation of her security is underway. The overzealous fans were able to access the hotel she was staying in and get inside her room. They are believed to have been waiting for the star to take photographs and also lay in wait near a lift in an attempt to get close to her.

A source told The Sun, “Things were manic as she touched down with fans desperate to see her. A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor but some were found outside her room. Security ended up doing an extra sweep and there were more fans waiting at her lift. Dua said she would not take pictures inside her hotel”.

Dua Lipa escapes LA wildfires

Dua Lipa was among the thousands forced to evacuate Los Angeles due to the raging wildfires that have devastated Southern California. The wildfires, which have already claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, left many residents scrambling for safety.

In her Instagram post, the singer wrote, "Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes. I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people. I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other."

On the personal front, Dua is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Callum Turner. He reportedly went down on one knee over the holidays.