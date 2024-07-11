Kim Kardashian was to visit India in 2014 but had to cancel it due to a visa issue. Now, she will arrive to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kardashians in Mumbai! Kim, Khloe to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding x 00:00

Reality television star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian are on the VIP guests list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12. It marks the maiden visit for Kim, whose previous association with India was during the Vogue magazine shoot in 2018.

It was earlier reported that Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and Chris Appleton, a social media influencer and a hairstylist who has also worked with Kim are on the guest list. But now it seems that the Kardashian sisters will also bless the red carpet with their presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the two, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper are also expected to attend the wedding.

It doesn’t come as a surprise since Isha Ambani Piramal’s wedding saw Beyonce perform, and the recent pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika witnessed Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber set the stage ablaze. The Kardashians aren’t a big deal for the Ambanis.

For those unversed, Kim was to visit India in 2014 but had to cancel it due to a visa issue. She was to make an appearance on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'. Kim posted a message on Twitter (now X) stating, “To all my wonderful fans in India, I’m so disappointed I wasn’t able to come to India as planned. When the opportunity presented itself to make the trip, there was a short window to coordinate all the elements necessary to make it happen. Unfortunately, time ran out so the trip has been canceled. I look forward to rescheduling and meeting everyone soon!”

Meanwhile, a special puja was organised on Wednesday ahead of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding. Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians attended the puja including Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)