'Pretty Little Liars' actor Lucy Hale shares struggle with alcohol

During the latest episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, 'Pretty Little Liars' actor Lucy Hale revealed that it took her 13 years to quit drinking

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale recently opened up about her alcohol addiction. During the latest episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, the Pretty Little Liars actor revealed that it took her 13 years to quit drinking. Hale, who has never talked publicly about her struggle with alcohol, said, “I have a little over a year of sobriety. I’ve been working on getting sober since I was 20. I’m 33. It took time and patience with myself.”

Revealing that she first tried drinking at the age of 14, the actor told podcast host Steven Bartlett that she knew she had a problem with it and at no point in her life has she been a “normal, moderate drinker.” Elaborating on her addiction, Hale said, “I tried to be a moderate drinker, just having two. My brain doesn’t work the same way as someone who can just have a glass of wine. It always wants more.”

She finally made the commitment to herself on January 2, 2022, after realising that she “deserves more out of this life.” The actor added that after almost two decades of heavy drinking, the last year has felt “freeing” and “peaceful.”

