'Twilight' fame Robert Pattinson collaborated with Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho for the upcoming film Mickey 17. While the film has been scheduled or a March release the director-actor combo recently gave a glimpse of their bond.

In a video shared on the official handle of the film 'Mickey 17', Robert is seen trying Korean food with his director. Before he digs in, Bog Joon-Ho tells Robert that the spice level of the food is mild. But one bite and Robert's facial expression changes. He expresses disbelief at it being called mild. While Asian food is known to lean on the spicy side, the video warns the viewers that the food served is not actually mild.

Through the promo video Robert keeps mentioning how spicy the food is until he realises that Bong Joon-Ho had tricked him and in fact the food served was heavily spicy.

About Mickey 17

Set to hit theatres internationally on March 7, 2025, Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an unlikely hero caught in an unimaginable predicament. Mickey works for an employer who requires an unthinkable commitment: to die for a living. With this intriguing premise, Joon-ho brings us yet another thought-provoking story that looks to be a standout in the sci-fi genre.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Bong expressed confidence in the ensemble, which he believes will bring depth to the story.

Why Robert Pattinson agreed to be part of Mickey 17

During a press conference, Robert Pattinson sharing his reason behind signing Micky 17 said, “You don’t find roles like this ever, especially on this scale. It’s a massive movie and I just love the fact that Bong manages to have his sense of humour very very prominent and such a huge movie. I mean the amount of times you turn up on set and it would look like this giant Star Wars looking thing and then we are doing this really almost silly scenes, like really some of the scenes are so funny in it that you just don’t get it in sci-fi movies. It’s a surprisingly brave Bong."