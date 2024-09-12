The 25-year-old "Espresso" singer, who was up for six awards this year, went all out with her outfit, bringing back a classic dress from the past. Check it out!

Sabrina Carpenter (Pics/MTV)

Listen to this article 'Material Girl': Sabrina Carpenter wears Madonna's sparkly 1991 Oscars gown to 2024 VMAs x 00:00

Sabrina Carpenter hit the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, rocking her usual sparkly style—and a dress we've seen before! The 25-year-old "Espresso" singer, who’s up for six awards this year, went all out with her outfit, bringing back a classic dress from the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 VMAs look pays tribute to Madonna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Carpenter stepped out in a stunning vintage Bob Mackie gown, the same one Madonna wore to the Oscars back in 1991. The elegant white dress featured a sweetheart neckline with silver beaded accents around the top, which paired perfectly with her delicate De Beers necklace (she also had on earrings and a ring from the same brand). Her blonde hair was styled in big, bouncy curls by Evanie Frausto, giving off major Madonna and Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Her makeup was fresh and glowing, topped off with a bold red lip, thanks to makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez. To give Carpenter a "dreamy pinup" vibe for the evening, Gonzalez used Velour lashes.

Taylor Swift pays tribute to victims of 9/11 at 2024 VMAs

In a poignant moment at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held on Wednesday night, singer Taylor Swift paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks on the 23rd anniversary, during her acceptance speech.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter took the stage to accept the award for Best Collaboration alongside Post Malone for their hit 'Fortnight.'According to the social media post shared by the official Instagram handle of MTV Video Music Awards, Swift reflected on the significance of the day and began her speech by acknowledging the weight of the anniversary.

"Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago -- everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost," Swift said, adding, "And that is the most important thing about today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

The 2024 MTV VMAs, broadcast live from Long Island's UBS Arena, had been initially scheduled for September 10 but were postponed by a day to avoid overlapping with the highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

MTV's rescheduling decision was made with the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 in mind, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from ANI)