Asia Artist Awards 2023: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong, and EXO's Suho win big; full winners list here!

The Asia Artist Awards 2023 is a highly anticipated annual event held in Asia, which aims to recognize and celebrate the talents of Asian artists in the fields of music, film, and television. This prestigious award show has garnered a lot of attention for its exceptional performances and talented artists, making it one of the most significant accolades in the Asian entertainment industry.

The awards show is often compared to the Grammys and Oscars in Asia, and is known for its star-studded guest list and exciting performances. The show was held on December 13 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines, and was attended by some of the biggest names in Asian entertainment. The event is a true celebration of the creativity and artistry of Asian artists and is eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

Here are the grand prize winners;

Actor of the Year: Lee Junho

Performance of the Year: SEVENTEEN's BSS

Stage of the Year: Stray Kids

Song of the Year: Ditto by NewJeans

Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Singer of the Year: NewJeans

Fandom of the Year: Lim Young Woong (Age of Hero)

Here's a look at some of the other winners:

Best Creator: 3RACHA from Stray Kids

Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment

Icon of the Year: TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er and Cha Jooyoung

Popularity Award: Kim Sejeong, Lee Junho, Lim Young Woong and Sakurazaka46

Hot Trend: NewJeans, SB19, Lim Young Woong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Junho

Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &Team and EXO’s Suho

Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sangmin, Lee Eun Saem

Best Choice Award: Lee Youngji, BOYNEXTDOOR, KANG DANIEL, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, Ben&Ben, DREAMCATCHER, Lim Young Woong, Kim Jaejoong, DINDIN

Asia Celebrity Award: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jang Wonyoung, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Seonho

Focus Award: HORI7ON, LUN8, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, Ahn Donggu

Potential Award: Lapillus, ATBO, Paul Blanco, Yoo Seon Ho

New Wave Award: Yaochen, KINGDOM, ASH ISLAND, Park Jaechan

Best Acting Performance Award: Kim Young Dae, Lee Jun Young, Moon Ga Young, EXO's Suho

Fabulous Award: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong

Best Musician Award: KARD, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Kwon Eunbi, SAKURAZAKA46

Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae Joong

Best Musician Performance: LE SSERAFIM

Best Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Dong Hwi, Lee Joon Hyuk and Melai Cantiveros

Best Music Artist: AKMU, ITZY, IVE LE SSERAFIM, SB19, The Boyz

Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung Il

Best Television Artist: Kim Seon Ho, Kim Ji Hoon, Kentaro Sakaguchi