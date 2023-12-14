Asia Artist Awards 2023: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong, and EXO's Suho win big; full winners list here!

The Asia Artist Awards 2023 is a highly anticipated annual event held in Asia, which aims to recognize and celebrate the talents of Asian artists in the fields of music, film, and television. Here's the full list of winners
Pic Courtesy/IMDB
The awards show is often compared to the Grammys and Oscars in Asia, and is known for its star-studded guest list and exciting performances. The show was held on December 13 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines, and was attended by some of the biggest names in Asian entertainment. The event is a true celebration of the creativity and artistry of Asian artists and is eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.
Here are the grand prize winners;
Actor of the Year: Lee Junho
Performance of the Year: SEVENTEEN's BSS
Stage of the Year: Stray Kids
Song of the Year: Ditto by NewJeans
Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Singer of the Year: NewJeans
Fandom of the Year: Lim Young Woong (Age of Hero)
Here's a look at some of the other winners:
Best Creator: 3RACHA from Stray Kids
Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment
Icon of the Year: TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er and Cha Jooyoung
Popularity Award: Kim Sejeong, Lee Junho, Lim Young Woong and Sakurazaka46
Hot Trend: NewJeans, SB19, Lim Young Woong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Junho
Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &Team and EXO’s Suho
Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sangmin, Lee Eun Saem
Best Choice Award: Lee Youngji, BOYNEXTDOOR, KANG DANIEL, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, Ben&Ben, DREAMCATCHER, Lim Young Woong, Kim Jaejoong, DINDIN
Asia Celebrity Award: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jang Wonyoung, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Seonho
Focus Award: HORI7ON, LUN8, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, Ahn Donggu
Potential Award: Lapillus, ATBO, Paul Blanco, Yoo Seon Ho
New Wave Award: Yaochen, KINGDOM, ASH ISLAND, Park Jaechan
Best Acting Performance Award: Kim Young Dae, Lee Jun Young, Moon Ga Young, EXO's Suho
Fabulous Award: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong
Best Musician Award: KARD, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Kwon Eunbi, SAKURAZAKA46
Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae Joong
Best Musician Performance: LE SSERAFIM
Best Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Dong Hwi, Lee Joon Hyuk and Melai Cantiveros
Best Music Artist: AKMU, ITZY, IVE LE SSERAFIM, SB19, The Boyz
Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung Il
Best Television Artist: Kim Seon Ho, Kim Ji Hoon, Kentaro Sakaguchi