Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS agency HYBE initiates audit of NewJeans founder ADOR demands CEO Min Heejins resignation Reports
<< Back to Elections 2024

BTS' agency HYBE initiates audit of NewJeans founder ADOR, demands CEO Min Heejin's resignation: Reports

Updated on: 22 April,2024 06:22 PM IST  |  Seoul
Compiled by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

ADOR has accused HYBE's president Bang Si-hyuk, the man who put BTS together, of 'copying' NewJeans to produce music for another girl band, ILLIT

BTS' agency HYBE initiates audit of NewJeans founder ADOR, demands CEO Min Heejin's resignation: Reports

HYBE president Bang Si-hyuk has been accused of 'copying' NewJeans

Listen to this article
BTS' agency HYBE initiates audit of NewJeans founder ADOR, demands CEO Min Heejin's resignation: Reports
x
00:00

Social media is in uproar right now over reports that HYBE, the company that is home to global K-pop supergroup BTS, has initiated an audit of one of it's labels, ADOR. ADOR is a HYBE label that Min Heejin founded in 2021 and is home to NewJeans. HYBE holds an 80 per cent stake of ADOR, while the remaining 20 per cent is held by Min Heejin and the ADOR management.


On April 22 it was reported that HYBE has initiated an audit of ADOR and also asked HeeJin to step down. The audit has reportedly been initiated after HYBE detected attempts by ADOR to become independent.


HYBE reportedly called for a meeting of the shareholders to hold the ADOR management accountable and to also appoint an additional ADOR director from HYBE as both of ADOR’s current directors came to the company with Min Heejin from SM Entertainment, according to Soompi. HYBE has also supposedly sent a document calling for Min Hee Jin’s resignation as ADOR’s CEO.


In response to the reports, HYBE briefly commented, "It is true that an audit was initiated."

In response to the audit, ADOR has released an official announcement refuting claims of a coup against HYBE. In turn, they have accused HYBE's president Bang Si-hyuk, the man who put BTS together, of 'copying' NewJeans to produce music for another girl band, ILLIT, which debuted under the HYBE label Belift Lab. HYBE Corporation has multiple labels functioning under them.

Meanwhile, netizens are having a field day generating memes based on this fallout for social media.

Min Heejin is a renowned producer who gained fame at SM Entertainment handling concepts and branding for groups like Girls' Generation, SHINee, and EXO. After moving to HYBE, she was responsible for branding and designing the new Yongsan headquarters and in 2022, debuted the girl group NewJeans, creating a flagship girl group for HYBE.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News Kpop south korea
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK