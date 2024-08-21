Dressed up in the same uniform as them, BTS member Jin sat down for an arm wrestling challenge opposite a supposed “alpha male” with really big muscles

BTS' Jin Pic/Instagram

About a month ago, South Korean boy band BTS member Jin visited his alma mater POSUNG High School for the popular YouTube series My Favorite Teacher. He also took the opportunity to film some content for his solo variety show ‘Run Jin’ an extension of Run BTS. In the second episode, the eldest member of the septet can be seen engaging in an arm wrestling competition with the students.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

Dressed up in the same uniform as them, Jin sat down for a challenge opposite a supposed “alpha male” with really big muscles. In the viral video, Jin says, How do I win against him? I can't lose to a high-schooler as a 33-year-old.”

He even compares his arm with the boy, who was twice as big, stating he doesn’t have any muscle to beat that.

As they sit down to compete, Jin jokingly threatens the lad, “Hey, I don't have any muscle at all. If Jungkook was here you'd be a goner, understand?”

However, in a twist of events, the student lets Jin win leaving everyone smiling. The school kids were indeed lucky to have the K-pop idol in their presence for a day of playful banter.

Another video shows him playing ‘guess the song’ with the kids. One even beats him after guessing the song “Butter” correctly.

Jin, who is back from the military is leaving no stone unturned to make up for the lost time on the professional front. From marking his return with a meet and greet to becoming the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the eldest member of the group is unstoppable.

In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. Jin, who is back at the grind told Harper’s Bazaar Korea, "When I work on solo songs, I usually start from thoughts like, 'This might be fun to try,' or 'This would suit me well.' In a way, I don't necessarily want to make it obvious, but I think I write songs with the mindset of wanting to express those emotions that inevitably show through in some way. I'm not sure if my true feelings come across 100% though."