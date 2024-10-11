Just like the original, this new version is full of Jin's playful and fun personality. In one funny scene, he even pretends to propose to the Tuna and asks it to take his bait

BTS' Jin

BTS's Jin revealed that he's dropping an extended version of his popular song "Super Tuna" on October 11 at 1 PM KST. The announcement, made last night, comes right before Jimin’s birthday on October 13, making it an extra special surprise for fans. In a fun twist, Jin also joined in on the excitement during a spontaneous LIVE session on Weverse, where he sang "Happy Birthday" to Jimin and talked about the upcoming release, creating a joyful vibe for the celebrations. The video is now out and it is....interesting, to say the least!

BTS' Jin Super Tuna special music video out now, ARMY reacts

On October 11, BTS' Jin dropped a special version of his solo song "Super Tuna." Just like the original, this new version is full of Jin's playful and fun personality. In one funny scene, he even pretends to propose to the Tuna and asks it to take his bait. When "Super Tuna" first came out in 2021, it became a hit with BTS fans because of its quirky humour.

ARMYs were bewildered by the music video and immediately took to the comment section to comment. One fan wrote, "NOT SEOKJIN PROPOSING TO THE TUNA AND TUNA NODDING 😭"

"THIS MAN IS SO UNSERIOUS 😭," wrote another.

💜 Found out my rival was a tuna😂😂😂

BTS' Jin on joining Gucci

BTS' Jin was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci. It was on August 8 when Gucci revealed him as their global face. This news made the ARMY go crazy as they bombarded the site with an overwhelming response, resulting in a site crash. Yes, you heard that right! After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing.

Well, well, when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response was quite evident. This is not the first time this has happened; a similar situation occurred earlier with FRED. It was reported that after the vocalist was announced as their brand ambassador, the website witnessed an unusual surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.

About BTS' Jin

Boy band BTS member Jin made history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The eldest member of the septet kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BigHit took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Jin holding the torch and wearing white athleisure.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

A viral video showed the organizers playing “Super Tuna” before the ceremony could commence. Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered as loudly as they could for their favorite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter and joining in by clapping his hands in the air.