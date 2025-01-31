Breaking News
31 January,2025
mid-day online correspondent

Top

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin explained why he didn’t post a selfie for the ARMY and teased new content stating that he’s been working non-stop

'I'm too shy': BTS' Jin celebrates Lunar New Year with family by eating Tteokguk, explains why he didn't post a selfie

BTS' Jin Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin celebrated the Lunar New Year with his family. The K-pop idol, who was discharged from the military last year, took to Weverse and explained why he didn’t post a selfie for the ARMY and teased new content stating that he’s been working non-stop. 


BTS’ Jin shares message for ARMY


Jin took to Weverse and wrote, “ARMYs, are you having a good lunar new year? I ate Tteokguk (rice cake soup) well with my family too. Maybe it's because there's someone in the family who cooks, but the quality of food has gone up haha (I bring something sometimes too) I have 2 nephews/nieces so I gave them pocket money. I thought I would only receive it for my whole life. I want to upload a selfie too, but lately, I haven't had any schedules where I do my makeup, and I'm too shy to show my bare face so I can't upload anything. But recently I've gone to work without skipping a single day for around the last 3 weeks. I'm working hard, so our ARMYs, please wait a little longer while watching.”


Earlier, Jin extended New Year 2025 greetings and wrote, “I wish you guys a lot of good fortune for the New Year and I hope you have (a year full of) good things and become rich (cutely). Happy New Year you guys.”

BTS’ Jin was the first to be discharged from the military

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album Happy and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show. 

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

