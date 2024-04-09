BTS K-drama Youth: From struggles to disbandment, what to expect from the much-awaited show

'Youth' is based on the aspects of BTS that their fans have seen through music videos and the Save Me webtoon.

South Korean television series 'Youth' based on the popular boy band BTS is an expansion on the lives of the septet - Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, V, Suga, and RM, as seen through the career that spans over a decade. The show features Seo Ji-hoon, Noh Jong-hyun, Ahn Ji-ho, Seo Young-joo, Kim Yoon-woo, Jung Woo-jin, and Jeon Jin-seo. It is based on the aspects of BTS fans have seen through their music videos and the Save Me webtoon.

‘Youth’ contains a plot that shows seven boys who carry their pain and secrets as they come together and help each other deal with it amid the highs and lows.

Seo Young-Joo (RM) is a mature guy from a not-so-well-to-do family. He works part-time but scores well in his academics.

Seo Ji-Hoon (Jin) is blessed with good looks, and his father is a National Assembly member. He is transferred to a new school where he meets the other six members.

Ro Jong-Hyun (Suga) is the quiet one but is accused of rumours that he set his house on fire and killed his mother. He is only able to find peace by playing the piano. It is his friends who help him deal with the childhood trauma.

Jeon Jin-Seo (Jungkook) lives with an insecure family and helps Ro Jong-Hyun by becoming his aide who never judges.

Jung Woo-Jin (V) lives with his father who often played with him but turned alcoholic after his mother left them.

Kim Yoon-Woo (Jimin) has an infectious smile but struggles with his identity due to childhood trauma.

Ahn Ji-Ho (J-hope) loves dancing and was abandoned at the amusement park. Despite all the trials and tribulations, he is always energetic and brings a positive vibe.

The plot of this K-drama will touch on their mental health and how the pressures led them to want a disbandment in 2018. It will also show how J-hope wanted to quit even before the band was formed and how Jungkook’s speech changed his mind. Besides that, the drama will also allow the audience to re-live historic moments like the world tour and scoring a Guinness World Record.

According to reports, 'Youth' is set to debut on Xclusive on April 30. However, viewers will need to fork out $90 (Rs 7500) to catch all 12 episodes. The release schedule is split, with episodes 1-4 dropping on April 30, 5-8 on May 7, and 9-12 on May 14.

At present, BTS has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, followed by their military services which is expected to end in 2025 when all the members will come together.