BTS: V and Jennie reportedly 'break up' ahead of his military enlistment, fans find rumours hilarious

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:25 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in Paris

BTS: V and Jennie reportedly 'break up' ahead of his military enlistment, fans find rumours hilarious

BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie have reportedly split

Rumours had it that BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and BLACKPINK member Jennie were dating. The rumours began when the K-pop idols were spotted roaming the streets of Paris together. Months after the rumours began, it is being reported that the stars have split up.


BTS' Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie reportedly 'break up'


BTS member Kim Taehyung is all set to enter the South Korean military to fulfil his mandatory term. It is being said that this lead to the break-up between the two, as per a report by JTBC on Wednesday. 


V's label BIGHIT MUSIC and Jennie's YG Entertainment never confirmed their dating rumours. Speculations arose last year when photos of the two idols circulated online, surprising their fans.

Loyal fans of the two stars have strongly reacted to the reports. Many have found it ridiculous that a relationship that was never confirmed is being considered broken now. 

 

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook leaving for military soon

Four of the seven members of BTS are set to enter the South Korean military next week. BTS ARMYs are all in mourning currently as Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are all set to enlist in the military together. These past few days, social media has been abuzz with news of BTS members being enlisted in different wings of the military. There were even rumours of BTS' V being enlisted to serve in the special task force of South Korea's counter-terrorism unit.

Amid all of this speculation, BIGHIT MUSIC has taken to social media to put out a clarification and set a few records straight. Their statement affirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will be enlisting in the military simultaneously, while RM and V will be following the procedures separately. The agency even informed the ARMYs that there wouldn't be a ceremony for their enlistment. 

