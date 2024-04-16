Coachella 2024: LE SSERAFIM's Sakura addresses controversy over performance, says 'No one is perfect' 

Sakura wrote, "Is it about performing a stage without being allowed to make a single mistake? Different people have different standards."

Sakura Pic/Instagram

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura recently took to WeVerse and addressed the controversy surrounding their performance at Coachella Music Festival 2024. The quintet took the stage by storm and sang ten songs in less than an hour delivering an electrifying performance. They performed the tracks like ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, ‘FEARLESS’, ‘1-800-HOT-N-FUN’, ‘Eve’, ‘Psyche’, and ‘Fire in the Belly’.

However, the group was brutally criticised on social media for its poor performance which ignited a reaction from Sakura. In a loosely translated post, she wrote, “I learned a lot from the preparation of Coachella to the day of the performance. What does it mean to be on stage? Is it about showing the perfect side? Is it about entertaining the audience? Or is it about performing a stage without being allowed to make a single mistake? Different people have different standards."

“It is my best memory to share such a wonderful space with the audience who can see me from the stage, enjoying me to the end, humming along with me. No matter what anyone thinks, I believe what I feel. That's why I've come all the way here. I will not betray me, and I will continue to believe in me. I am very grateful to all the staff, dancers, and bands who helped me make this performance,” continued Sakura.

She added, “I think we did the best performance. It's been less than two years since we debuted, and we've only done one tour, so we've put all our heart and soul into this stage with a stage called Coachella. I really prepared for this performance, suffered in it, and enjoyed it, and I was able to show all of it on the day of the actual performance. May be immature in someone's eyes. But no one is perfect. It's an unwavering fact that it was the best performance we've ever shown.”

The group will reportedly perform again in the coming weekend on April 20. The 23rd installment of the Coachella Music Festival took place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and will continue from April 19-21. So far artists like Lana Del Ray, ATEEZ, J Balvin, and Grimes have performed.