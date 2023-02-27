Breaking News
Here's why 'Protect our Jungkook' is trending

A video shared by the sasaeng features Jungkook

Here's why 'Protect our Jungkook' is trending

Jungkook/FIFAworldcup on Instagram


Fans of BTS's youngest member, have started trending 'Protect Our Jungkook' on Twitter, after a sasaeng (the Korean term for stalkers) claimed that she has private information about the K-pop star. 


A video shared by the sasaeng features Jungkook and besides that the sasaeng shared posts on Instagram, claiming to know who Jungkook is dating.


View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ì  ì êµ­ ì´ì¬ìë¤ (@jungkook.97)

Here's how fans reacted

 

Jungkook Jeon Jungkook BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment

