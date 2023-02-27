Here's why 'Protect our Jungkook' is trending

A video shared by the sasaeng features Jungkook

Fans of BTS's youngest member, have started trending 'Protect Our Jungkook' on Twitter, after a sasaeng (the Korean term for stalkers) claimed that she has private information about the K-pop star.

A video shared by the sasaeng features Jungkook and besides that the sasaeng shared posts on Instagram, claiming to know who Jungkook is dating.

Here's how fans reacted

sayangkuuuð¥º



WE DON'T WANNA KNOW!

WE DON'T NEED TO KNOW!

Our kookie don't deserve this.



PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/yNz8MseZRm — Êá´É´É´É´â· // jungkookie'sð° (@lovesunshineJK) February 27, 2023

The protection of an artist is one of the most important bases. We're sending you mails, tweeting you constantly to do something against whoever crosses the limit. Investigate who is selling Jungkook's personal information.

PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK.@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt — zeha (@luvtaegikookie) February 27, 2023

hiii, @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt

Investigate who is selling Jungkook's personal information to crazy stalkers and sasaengs and

PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK! pic.twitter.com/mUrlulxJ47 — paula â© (@dumpaau) February 26, 2023

This sasaeng is such a psycho bitch!!

She is following jk, taking videos of him and posting them for clout like NO! We do not wanna know anything that's coming from you and we don't need to!!

Stop invading his privacy!!

PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK#PROTECTOURJUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/BDq7pxmxW7 — jinniegirlð» (@dddollface_) February 27, 2023

Hi @BIGHIT_MUSIC we have to investigate who is selling Jungkook's personal information to the bullies, it is of the utmost importance that they do something about it, we will not allow them to damage Jungkook's image, much less expose their privacy

"PROTECT OUR JUNGKOOK" — Mirai (@coffeemilk_1974) February 27, 2023