Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 will be made available for streaming on Netflix soon. The film will be available with additional footage of 23 minutes

Pushpa 2

Listen to this article Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' to be available on Netflix with 23 minutes of extra footage x 00:00

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' recently completed 50 glorious days in the theatres. The Sukumar directorial that also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was released in theatres on December 5, 2024. The film shattered all existing box office records in India becoming the highest grossing Indian film. Now, the film is all set to be released on streaming platform, Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushpa 2 to release on Netflix with additional scenes

On Monday, Netflix India took to their social media handles to reveal that the film will be available to stream soon on the platform. However, the platform did not reveal the date of streaming release. But, they did have an exciting news for fans. The film will be released on streaming with an additional 23 minutes of footage that you may not have seen in the theatres.

Sharing the news, Netflix India wrote on X, "The man. The myth. The brAAnd. Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!"

It may be recalled that the makers had also released a reloaded version from January 17 this year, which had an additional 20 minutes footage of the film. Interestingly, the reloaded version was to first release on January 11.

The man. The myth. The brAAnd 🔥 Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! 👊

Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada! pic.twitter.com/ZA1tUvNjAp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2025

More about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over ₹800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1800 Crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by ace director Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024.

(with inputs from IANS)