Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Pushpa 2 sets box office records Allu Arjuns film enters Rs 200 crore club within 3 days of its release

Pushpa 2 sets box office records: Allu Arjun's film enters Rs 200 crore club within 3 days of its release

Updated on: 08 December,2024 02:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pushpa 2 has broken all the previous records in the history of Indian cinema. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer breaks its record with third-day's collection

Pushpa 2 sets box office records: Allu Arjun's film enters Rs 200 crore club within 3 days of its release

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Pushpa 2 sets box office records: Allu Arjun's film enters Rs 200 crore club within 3 days of its release
x
00:00

Pushpa 2: The Rule is truly unstoppable at the box office. With strong positive word of mouth and immense love from the audience, the film secured the highest opening for Hindi cinema, amassing Rs 72 crore. While this was just the beginning, the film has once again shattered records by earning Rs 200 crore. within the first three days, making it the first-ever Indian film to achieve this feat. Now, the film has registered the biggest event ever on a non-holiday by earning Rs 74 crore Net Hindi on Saturday. 


Pushpa 2 is creating new records every day


The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting new benchmarks of success with each passing day. The word of mouth is extraordinary, and theaters are running houseful. The film is witnessing remarkable growth with a consistently upward trajectory. Pushpa 2 breaks its record by earning more on the third day than the first day. Opening with Rs 72 crore. on its first day and collecting ₹59 crore. on the second, its collections surged to ₹74 crore. on the third day, Saturday, making it the biggest non-holiday event ever. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa 2 shared a new post on their Instagram handle revealing that the film registered the highest single-day collection in Hindi with a 74 crore net on Day 3. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The movie is also dominating with a staggering USD 8 million plus North American Gross. Pushpa 2 is also the fastest Indian film to collect a gross of Rs 500 crore worldwide.

More details about the plot of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The second installment of the franchise also stars prominent South Indian actors like Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. It is the sequel to the 2021 movie titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film shows the rise of a laborer to the biggest sandalwood smuggler in the circuit.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pushpa 2 Pushpa: The Rule Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK