Pushpa 2 has broken all the previous records in the history of Indian cinema. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer breaks its record with third-day's collection

Pic/Instagram

Pushpa 2: The Rule is truly unstoppable at the box office. With strong positive word of mouth and immense love from the audience, the film secured the highest opening for Hindi cinema, amassing Rs 72 crore. While this was just the beginning, the film has once again shattered records by earning Rs 200 crore. within the first three days, making it the first-ever Indian film to achieve this feat. Now, the film has registered the biggest event ever on a non-holiday by earning Rs 74 crore Net Hindi on Saturday.

Pushpa 2 is creating new records every day

The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting new benchmarks of success with each passing day. The word of mouth is extraordinary, and theaters are running houseful. The film is witnessing remarkable growth with a consistently upward trajectory. Pushpa 2 breaks its record by earning more on the third day than the first day. Opening with Rs 72 crore. on its first day and collecting ₹59 crore. on the second, its collections surged to ₹74 crore. on the third day, Saturday, making it the biggest non-holiday event ever. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa 2 shared a new post on their Instagram handle revealing that the film registered the highest single-day collection in Hindi with a 74 crore net on Day 3.

The movie is also dominating with a staggering USD 8 million plus North American Gross. Pushpa 2 is also the fastest Indian film to collect a gross of Rs 500 crore worldwide.

More details about the plot of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The second installment of the franchise also stars prominent South Indian actors like Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. It is the sequel to the 2021 movie titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film shows the rise of a laborer to the biggest sandalwood smuggler in the circuit.