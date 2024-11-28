A new poster of Game Changer, featuring Kiara Advani in a dancing pose, has drawn flak online because of the actress' costume and makeup

Kiara Advani in the poster of Game Changer that has drawn flak online

Listen to this article Brownfaced Kiara Advani in Game Changer poster draws flak, fans call 'overall look trash' x 00:00

The makers of Game Changer have released a promotional poster for the film's third single, Naanaa Hyraanaa. The poster, featuring Kiara Advani in a dancing pose, has drawn flak online because of the actress' costume and makeup. It looks like her skin has been darkened, while the quality of the costume has also been compromised.

Fans furious over Kiara's look in Game Changer poster

A post on Reddit sharing the latest poster alongwith others released by the makers so far has attracted comments from fans who are disappointed by Kiara's portrayal in the promotional materials. While the romantic track, penned by Ramjogayya Sastry and composed by Thaman S, has been praised for its star-studded lineup of singers like Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal, the visual treatment has failed to create the same buzz.

Netizens pointed out that this did not do justice to Kiara's looks and her stardom. Some of the comments read, "NOOOOO WAY IS THAT HER WTAF the first one is so so bad. Her eyebrows r so uneven, expression seems wrong and her makeup is so caked (sic)"; "The costumes are very bad 😞 and made her overall look trash"; "Siddharth Malhotra feeling more embarassed after seeing this than he felt when she sang Raatan Lambiya publicly in that singing competition."

Some also criticised the director S Shankar for this promotional look of Kiara - "That is Shankar’s creativity more than Kiara - you have to see some of the outfits worn by Aishwarya in Robot , or Manisha/Urmila in Indian….he goes for over the top and gaudy esp in songs"; "4th one is slightly better than the rest 😭😭 Shankar doesn't know how to spend money...."

Game Changer release date

Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, Game Changer recently unveiled its teaser in Lucknow to overwhelming response. Featuring Ram Charan in dual roles - a powerful bureaucrat and a spirited individual - the teaser highlights political intrigue, high-octane action, and emotional depth. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, and others.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer promises a cinematic spectacle with S. Thaman’s riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu’s stunning visuals. The movie is set for a grand worldwide release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.