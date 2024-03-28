Vijay took to his X account and posted a picture alongside Anand as they beamed with pride holding Sunrisers Hyderabad flags.

Vijay Deverakonda with Anand Pic/X

‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Family Star’ was spotted at the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premiere League Match with his brother Anand. SRH clinched a 31-run win over MI in the high-scoring IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Vijay took to his X account and posted a picture alongside Anand as they beamed with pride holding SRH flags. Clad in a black leather jacket, white t-shirt, and black pants, Vijay commanded attention in a stylish avatar. He accessorised his look with red sunglasses. He captioned the post “Winning” with an orange heart emoji.

As of now, Vijay awaits the release of his film 'Family Star' which also features Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' is supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay will next be seen in a film tentatively titled 'VD 12'. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited. The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2022 Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', which tanked at the box office. Produced under Karan Johar's banner, it featured Ananya Panday. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay), and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion. Back then, Vijay was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the funding of the film.

On the personal front, Vijay was rumoured to be engaged to actress Rashmika Mandanna earlier this year. The two have been allegedly dating for a while now. However, a source informed IANS that the engagement reports were false. Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.

