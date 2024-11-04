Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing to get married. The couple who got engaged in August will be having a private wedding at a venue close to the Akkineni family

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are soon going to tie the knot. While the couple have not officially announced a date, the pre-wedding festivity of Pasupu Danchatam was held recently. According to report, the couple plan on tying the jot on December 4, 2024 in Hyderabad. Unlike earlier reports of the duo getting married at a five-star hotel in Jaipur, we now hear that wedding preparations have commenced in Hyderabad. The location is one that is close to the Akkineni family.

According to a report in the Sakshi Post, the couple will be tying the knot at Annapurna Studios, owned by Naga Chaitanya's superstar father Nagarjuna Akkineni. Reportedly, a small set is being made on one of the studio floors for the upcoming wedding. The couple plan on having a private wedding and are not keen on lavish ceremonies The celebrations will be attended by family and close friends only.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August at an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The bride-to-be recently had her Pasupu Danchatam, a cherished Telugu ritual, that heralds the start of the wedding celebrations. It is a ritual that is followed in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which marks the beginning of wedding festivities. It is held after the engagement ceremony and before the haldi. The ritual involves women pounding turmeric in a pestle, and the turmeric is then stored for use in other wedding functions. The ceremony also involves decorating the house and inviting guests to participate.

This comes three years after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an established Indian actress who primarily works in Telugu industry.

Months after the separation announcement reports of Naga Chaitanya rumoured to be dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced. Around May 2022, Naga and Sobhita were spotted together in Hyderabad where the actress was promoting her film, Major. It was reported that the actress celebrated her birthday along with Naga and some friends.

Later, 'The Night Manager' star was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase. The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told IANS

After much speculation, on August 8, 2024, the couple made their relationship official. Nagarjuna took to twitter to bless the couple and welcome Sobhita to the Akkineni family. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings at the latter's Hyderabad residence in the presence of family.