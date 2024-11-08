Telugu film industry's biggies Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and others were seen partying in the Maldives. They had all gathered for a specific reason

Telugu film industry members in Maldives

Listen to this article Tollywood stars takeover Maldives! Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna party on the island x 00:00

Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Akhil Akkineni are vacationing in the Maldives. The stars are in the island country to celebrate Anil Chalamalasetty's 50th birthday. Namrata Shirodkar, who is part of the festivities, took to her social media handle to share some pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

A picture Namrata posted on her Instagram stories showed her and Upasana Konidela on one side of a long table, Akhil sitting at the head, while Ram, Mahesh, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna sat on the other. Other guests at the party can also be seen in the pictures.

His star burns so bright, it lit up the entire arena!@urstrulyMahesh #SSMB29 pic.twitter.com/RRoxptlfrR — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) November 7, 2024

Namrata also re-shared a picture of her and her daughter Sitara posing with a group of ladies at the beach all dressed for a relaxed night by the sea. There are also pictures of Mahesh Babu posing with his wife and daughter on the beach dressed in white outfits.

The celebs are vacationing at the Patina Maldives, Fari Islands resort in Maldives, to be specific, where a stay for one night costs $2160 - $5905 depending on the room, according to the resort’s website.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming work

The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming jungle action drama directed by SS Rajamouli. The director is one of the most successful filmmakers in the country right now after the success of 'RRR' and 'Baahubali'. The director recently visited South Africa to scout locations for the shoot.

Latest news about Nagarjuna and family

Nagarjuna has two films in the pipeline that have been announced. He has Kubera in Telugu language and Coolie in Tamil with Rajinikanth. Apart from his work commitments, he is also busy with his son Naga Chaitanya's wedding preparations. His son will be tying the knot for the second time. The young actor will be tying the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in December. According to reports, the wedding will be held on December 4 at Annapoorna Studios owned by Nagarjuna. The couple plans on having an intimate wedding in the presence of family and close friends.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's work front

Ram Charan is currently looking forward to the release of his film Game Changer directed by S Shankar. The film that also stars Kiara Advani will be released in theatres on Sankranthi.