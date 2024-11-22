Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2024 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Malayalam film Sookshmadarshini starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph has hit the theatres today. The film has opened to positive reviews

Nazriya and Basil Joseph in Sookshmadarshini

Actress Nazriya Nazim is returning to the Malayalam big screen after four years with 'Sookshmadarshini'. The actress who is known for movies like 'Bangalore Days', 'Om Shanti Oshana', 'Neram', and 'Koode' has been selective with her projects of late. Despite having reduced the number of films she does, Nazriya is still among the most popular and loved actresses of Malayalam cinema. Her project selection have largely proven to be a success. Her last Telugu outing with Nani titled Ante Sundaraniki was also a smash hit. For Sookshamdarshini that was released in theatres today, Nazriya paired opposite the talented Basil Joseph for the first time. The actor/director has had a great run at the box office in recent times and is a bankable movie actor today. 


Therefore it is no surprise, that Sookshmadarshini directed by Jithin M.C. was among the most highly anticipated Malayalam films of the year. The industry has had a great run at the box office this year with its content driven films. And now, Sookshmadarshini has only boosted the name of the Malayalam film industry, at least that is what the audience reaction reveal. 


Check out audience reaction to Sookshmadarshini 


A user wrote, "#Sookshmadarshini - Malayalam Cinema continues its glorious run this year. A fantastic thriller, which gets it’s mood building and atmospherics bang on. Easily one of the best films this year. Go watch in the theatres, before someone posts spoilers. It’s worth it."

 A highly intriguing mystery drama that keeps you hooked until the very last minute! With exceptional writing, technical brilliance, and stellar performances, this stands tall as one of the best Malayalam films of the year. Another winner and a must-watch! 

Another netizen wrote, "Watched #Sookshmadarshini. A well written mystery thriller with engaging screenplay. Good performances from #BasilJoseph 💎and Nazriya. it's different to see basil in complete serious mode.the second half is so engaging and entertaining. A fully satisfied movie."

Sookshmadarshini boasts a talented supporting cast, including Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Merin Philip, Manohari Joy, Hezzah Mehak, Gopan Mangat, Jaya Kurup, Rini Udayakumar, James, Naushad Ali, Aparna Ram, Saraswathi Menon, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan.

 

Entertainment News Nazriya Nazim Basil Joseph movie review film review kerala

