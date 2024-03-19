Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' teaser to be out on this date

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 March,2024 05:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Few days ago, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence

Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol. Pic/Yogen Shah

Makers of the upcoming period action drama film 'Kanguva' starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol are all set to unveil a teaser.


Taking to Instagram, production house Studio Green shared the exciting news and captioned it, "Prepare for a phenomenon! #Kanguva set to ignite your personal screens. A Sizzle Teaser dropping tomorrow, at 4:30 PM #KanguvaSizzle."


The teaser will be out on March 19.


Directed by Siva, 'Kanguva' also stars Disha Patani. After nearly two years of intense shooting and pre-production, is now in the post-production stage.

Suriya, who is playing the lead role in the film, recently has begun dubbing for his portions in the much-awaited film.

Few days ago, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence.

Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja has churned out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including films like the 'Singam' series, 'Paruthi Veeran', 'Siruthai', 'Komban', 'Naan Mahan Alla', 'Madras', 'Teddy', and recently 'Pathu Thala'.

Recently, the first look of Bobby from the film was unveiled. In the film, Bobby will be seen essaying the role of mighty Udhiran, who is an antagonist.

Unveiling Bobby's poster on his birthday, Suriya wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"

In the poster, Bobby Deol appeared ruthless and powerful. He was seen in a long and messy hair. Deol was also spotted surrounded by hundreds of people, with a grim expression on his face. He had distinct coloured eyes and a ribcage over his vest with blood marks. 

