Nayanthara and Dhanush come under one roof as they attend producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding. The duo was captured in the videos ignoring each other's presence

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara surprised all by launching a public attack on Dhanush for sending her a legal notice of Rs 10 crore for using 3 seconds of footage from their film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. Nayanthara was the lead actress of the film while Dhanush was the producer and Vignesh Shivan served as the director. She accused Dhanush of not giving her a NOC despite repeated requests. Amid this public feud, the two were spotted under the same roof as they attended a producer's wedding.

Nayanthara and Dhanush attended the wedding of film producer Aaaksah Baskaran recently. Nayanthara was accompanied by her husband Vignesh Shivan. The two actors were seated in the front row on two different sofas at extreme ends. The viral clips on social media show how the two actors completely ignored each others presence and only interacted with the other guests. There were other celebrities from the film industry who also attended the wedding including Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh Ravichander among others.

Aakash Baskaran is a Tamil film producer who launched his own production house named Dawn Pictures in September this year. His first film under the banner will be 'Idly Kadai'. The film is being directed and headlined by Dhanush. Also starring Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey, the upcoming movie will release in cinemas on April 10, 2025, and will clash at the box office with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab.

Nayanthara calls Dhanush ‘vile’ in an open letter

Last week, Nayanthara stunned everyone with her open letter dedicated to Dhanush, calling out the latter for not letting her use film footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' for her Netflix wedding documentary. In the letter, she also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Describing Dhanush as a "vile" person, she wrote, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today.

Dhanush has not reacted to Nayanthara's letter yet. For the unversed, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by her now husband Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.