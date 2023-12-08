Another week, another Sukhrawar ka Waar has taken over the screens. Salman Khan makes his appearance on the episode to review the week with all the housemates

Bigg Boss 17 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Another week, another Shukravaar Ka Vaar has taken over the screens. Salman Khan makes his appearance on the episode to review the week with all the housemates. Salman often calls out offensive and derogatory comments made in the past week, and this was clearly coming after Day 54 in the house. The episode began with us watching the events that unfolded after the previous episode ended. Khanzaadi and Rinku's fight was escalating, with the pair yelling at the top of their voices.

Bigg Boss 17 Day 54 brought hell forth in the house. The entire house was up in arms after the immunity task. Khanzadi and Rinku were at each other's necks, Isha and Abhishek were locking horns, and small argumments were breaking out all over the house, warning Salman Khan to step in and take things under control.

In yesterday's episode, we saw Abhishek Kumar charging towards Isha with unprecedented anger. Their war, or words, almost turned physical. This was a major point of contention in the entire episode.

In today's Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan's focal point was Abhishek Kumar. Salman Khan showed us all different clips of Abhishek displaying emotions of anger, which clearly affected the housemates as they watched the playback. Salman Khan kept saying that this is not acceptable. The megastar told him, point blank, that he has absolutely no patience whatsoever. The mega star even said that Abhishek is only here for the "chotte" reels on Instagram. Salman Khan even went so far as to say that he's betrayed many friends over "screentime."

Talking about the Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar incident, Salman Khan very clearly said, “Charge karna, chillana… most nakli contestant is ghar me jo hain wo hain Abhishek. Same tone aap mujhpe use karlijiyega aur main aapko bataunga. Isha ko ye kahna ki raat ko kahi aur ja kar…agar ye baat mere saamne ki hoti to main aako nichod deta (Charging towards Isha, screaming at her…if there is the most contestant in the Bigg Boss house, it is Abhishek. Telling Isha to go somewhere for the night… had you said the same thing in front of me, I would have wrung you).”

The episode ended on an abrupt note, with "To Be Continued" flashing on the screen.