Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan bashes Khanzaadi for her constant health issue talks; Jigna Vora evicted

Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 picked up from Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's fight which aired during Friday's telecast. The former was crying bitterly as the latter's tone sounded rude. The episode saw enough drama between the housemates.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman welcomed Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry who will be entering Bigg Boss 17 as a guest. The host asked the hottest topic in town- what does Orry do? The social media sensation who is a friend to almost every Bollywood star, said he is working on himself, goes to the gym for workouts, etc. Orry surprised Salman by saying he has 5 managers working with him, including a food manager who takes care of what he eats in a day.

Later, Salman introduced the audience to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers. They will be interacting with the star couple in the next episode and show them the mirror of reality. Mrs Lokhande and Mrs Jain will be in Tiger's Den in the episode aired on Sunday.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sunny Leone joined Salman on stage with Abhishek Singh as they promoted their recently released music video, Third Party. The superstar introduced the guests to the housemates with a prank. Sunny said Isha Malviya is the reason for her to watch Bigg Boss 17 due to her complicated relationship. Sunny Arya made Sunny Leone say Sunny Deol's popular Dhai Kilo Ka Haath dialogue.

During a task, Ankita and Mannara's fight escalated. The latter accused the Pavitra Rishta actress of being loud. Salman had to intervene to make Mannara realise that her tone with housemates is rude and filled with sarcasm which isn't a healthy thing considering Ankita is her senior and also a colleague. She apologised and promised to work on it.

Sunny accused Abhishek Kumar of being disrespectful towards women and not talking to them properly. Salman corrected him and said Abhishek has changed his behaviour. The female contestants of the show also agreed that there is an improvement in Abhishek's mannerism.

The task took an ugly turn when Khanzaadi was called out for constantly bringing out the topic of her health issues and making a fuss out of it. She continued contesting. When the task ended, Salman thanked Sunny and Abhishek for marking their presence. However, before the guests could leave, Khanzaadi expressed her desire to go home. Salman was visibly annoyed by her behaviour. He lashed out at her. She rushed to the washroom and cried inconsolably. Ankita and Anurag Dobhal were with her throughout. Salman then said Khanzaadi will be allowed to leave the house only when she's voted out. While she was still locked in the bathroom, the superstar clarified that before she was given entry into the house, her medical tests were done and she was fit to do the show. A few housemates also mentioned that Khanzaadi received her medicines on time but she never took them.

Towards the end of the episode, Salman announced that Jigna Vora was voted out. Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan broke down. Munawar couldn't stop crying. Mannara had a breakdown in the Dil makaan. Just before the episode ended, Ankita and Vicky were called to the confession room and they met their mothers.