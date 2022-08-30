EXCLUSIVE! Sidharth Shukla dropped naked truth like fire, says Koena Mitra

The day and date of 2 September 2021 will forever be unforgettable from the memories of many, as this was the day when the hunky and charming actor Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world
Official Instagram Account of Sidharth Shukla / Koena Mitra
The day and date of 2 September 2021 will forever be unforgettable from the memories of many, as this was the day when the hunky and charming actor Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world. There have been many memories associated with the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant, who won everyone’s hearts with his most endearing smile.
Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day exclusively spoke to actress Koena Mitra, who was Sidharth’s fellow contestant in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13. Koena speaks about the fond memories associated with the late Sidharth Shukla during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss’.
What is your most vivid memory about Sidharth Shukla?
My best memory of Sidharth was his ‘Go getter attitude’, which made him who he was. His fearless energy, yet childlike vibe, was an attractive assortment. I don't give statements about any deceased person cos their families get disturbed. They feel it's for publicity. I have never spoken about him during/after Bigg Boss 13 . I don’t want a single soul to get disturbed due to this. With enough hesitation, I'm sharing my thoughts to celebrate his achievements, because, I feel good when I see his admirers, still trying to keep his flag high.
What is it about Sidharth that you miss the most?
His energy. He was attractive and was doing great for himself, winning hearts all over. I am sure that everyone misses his energy around them.
The whole world was shocked with the news about his untimely passing away. What was your reaction when you first heard the news?
I remember receiving a call from news channel. I just wasn't prepared for such a shocker. The news left me numb and speechless. I am still not able to process it.
As a human being, Sidharth made so much differences in many people’s lives. What difference did he make in your life?
He had a huge passion for 'Winning' almost everything possible. The last two years of his life gifted him everything which he must have desired.
According to you, what is that one quality about Sidharth that made him the darling of millions and also the winner of Bigg Boss?
He always dropped naked truth like fire. I could relate to this quality and loved it too. This was, probably his best quality! I truly pray for his departed soul and wish lots of peace to his beloved family.
