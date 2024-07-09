Breaking News
Exclusive! Veteran actor Sudesh Berry to enter Sony SAB’s Vanshaj as the head of the Talwar family

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Mid-day.com has exclusively learned that veteran actor Sudesh Berry will make an entry in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' is an intense family drama featuring Yuvika Mahajan (Anjali Tatrari), who fights against the gender norm of inheritance, leading to a power struggle with her cousin Digvijay, also called DJ Mahajan (Mahir Pandhi). In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Yuvika finally manages to end DJ’s reign and lead the Mahajan empire as the rightful heir of the business. As Yuvika takes charge of the Mahajan Empire. She encounters the Talwar family, who are business rivals of the Mahajans. Now, Mid-day.com has exclusively learned that veteran actor Sudesh Berry will make an entry in the show. 


Senior actor Sudesh Berry steps into the role of Amarjeet Talwar, a seasoned businessman and head of the Talwar family. As a former business partner of Bhanupratap Mahajan, Amarjeet harbours a deep-seated grudge against the Mahajans due to past conflicts. Amarjeet's character brings a new layer of intrigue to the storyline, intensifying the rivalry between the two families and unravelling long-buried secrets that threaten to alter their dynamics significantly.


In the new chapter of Vanshaj, Amarjeet's strong-willed attitude and determination to settle old scores will create significant challenges for Yuvika. His arrival will not only escalate the rivalry between their families but will also bring hidden truths to light.


Sudesh Berry, who will be essaying the character of Amarjeet Talwar, said, “I am thrilled to step into the dynamic role of Amarjeet Talwar in Vanshaj. His complex character presents a compelling challenge for me as an actor. I look forward to playing Amarjeet, who is charismatic and a charmer, yet when it comes to decision-making, he is very aristocratic and ruthless. The story is set to turn a new leaf with the introduction of my character, and viewers will get to see a new rivalry that will pose a significant threat to Yuvika and the Mahajans. Vanshaj has been received well by the audience, and I am looking forward to adding a new layer to the show.” To note, you can watch 'Vanshaj' every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB at 7 PM and 10 PM.

Stay tuned to mid-day.com for more such interesting updates. 

