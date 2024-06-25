Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > For actor Namish Taneja his four furry babies are his Mishri in life

For actor Namish Taneja, his four furry babies are his ‘Mishri’ in life

Updated on: 25 June,2024 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor Namish Taneja has revealed who all he considers the 'Mishri' in his life, and they are his four furry babies

For actor Namish Taneja, his four furry babies are his ‘Mishri’ in life

Namish Taneja

Listen to this article
For actor Namish Taneja, his four furry babies are his ‘Mishri’ in life
x
00:00

Actor Namish Taneja has revealed who all he considers the 'Mishri' in his life, and they are his four furry babies. 


Namish, who will be seen playing Raghav in the upcoming show 'Mishri', said: "I'm quite excited about the show, where Mishri is someone who spreads happiness and sweetness in everyone’s life. I have my own ‘Mishri’ at home -- my four furry babies whom I refer to as 'mere bacche' (my children). They have brought immense positivity in my life.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish)


"Ever since I got them, things have changed for me in a very positive way. Many times, my directors, co-actors, and others wonder if I really have four kids. In fact, their surnames are also Taneja! But yes, I consider them my 'Mishri' for the significant impact they've had on me as their pet dad."

Set in Mathura, the show follows the intertwined journeys of Mishri (Shruti Bisht), Vaani (Megha Chakraborty), and Raghav (Namish).

Namish is known for his work in shows like 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo', 'Ikyawann', 'Aye Mere Humsafar', and most the recent show, 'Maitree'.

'Mishri' will air on Colors from July 3.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood Entertainment News Update indian television

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK