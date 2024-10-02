Aamir Khan and his son Junaid will appear in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is part of Big B's birthday celebrations. Take a look at what went down!

Aamir Khan surprised Amitabh Bachchan with a question about Jaya Bachchan while they were filming an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. Aamir and his son Junaid will appear in a special episode of the show, which is part of Big B's birthday celebrations.

KBC 16: Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan about his wife Jaya

In a video posted by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Aamir Khan said to Amitabh, "Mere paas ek super duper sawaal hai (I have a super duper question)." Amitabh responded with, “Ji ji (Yes).”

Aamir further stated, “Jab Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi, kisi aur hero k saath, woh kaunsa hero tha jiska naam sunke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous hojaate the ki, 'Hmm, accha' (When Jaya ji went to shooting with some other hero, who was that one hero whose name would bother you and you get jealous that, 'Hmm, ok').”

Amitabh looked surprised by Aamir's comment and then smiled. Junaid, sitting next to Aamir on the hot seat, also smiled. The video was shared with the caption, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein tazza. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (On actor's birthday, Aamir Khan remembered some old memories. Watch! #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, at 9 pm, only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision)!"

About Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Apart from this, Amitabh is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.He also has 'Fakt Purusho Maate' which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Fakt Mahilao Maate'. The movie will see Big B playing God. Meanwhile, he has previously played the role of God in 'God Tussi Great Ho' (2008).

The film is a humorous look at generational divides and the clash between tradition and modernity and has been produced by Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It has been written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala.

(With inputs from ANI)