Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress is going through her chemo sessions and is keeping her fans updated about her health. Today, Hina shared pictures from her first chemo session to wish Mahima Chaudhry on her birthday and thanked her for being there.

While sharing the picture, Hina wrote a long caption stating, “This picture is from the day of my very first chemo. And this angel of a woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital. She has been there with me, guiding me, motivating me, and illuminating my path during this toughest phase of my life. She is a hero. She is a superhuman being.”

Hina Khan further continued, “She went out of her way to make sure my journey was easier than hers; she lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the way. Her hardships became my life lessons, her love and kindness became my benchmark, and her courage became my greatest goal.”

“We became friends and shared our individual experiences, but she never once made me feel that I was alone. She made it through, and she made sure that I realized and believed that I would too. (InshaAllah),” she added.

While wishing Mahima a very happy birthday, Hina said, “May you always be this divine, beautiful soul, dear Mahima. Happy birthday, love. All my family sends you blessings. All my being sends you love. Muuuuah.”

Hina Khan's Work So Far:

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has also been a part of movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt — 'Halki Halki Si'. Hina also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.