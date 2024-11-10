90s popular superhero show 'Shaktimaan' is set to make a comeback. Actor and producer Mukesh Khanna released a new teaser of the show on his YouTube channel

Pic/Instagram

On Sunday, actor, talk show host, and producer Mukesh Khanna, popular for his role of Shaktimaan, and Bhishma Pita-Ma in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Mahabharata’ took to Instagram to share that his iconic 90s show 'Shaktimaan' is making a comeback soon. The actor took to Instagram to share a rear view of himself in the Shaktimaan suit.

Mukesh Khanna releases teaser of 'Shaktimaan'

The actor also uploaded a teaser of the upcoming show on his YouTube channel 'Bheeshm International'. Within twenty-four hours, the video has garnered more than two lakh views and tons of comments. Fans can't keep calm and are awaiting the release of the show. The show originally aired for almost eight years on DD National from 1997-2005. The protagonist had attained supernatural powers from mystical saints and the five elements of nature. Mukesh Khanna portrayed the superhero and his alter ego Omkarnath Shastri, an innocent and awkward photographer for the newspaper 'Aaj Ki Aawaz'.



The show is very popular amongst millennials who saw the first Indian superhero show and was an idol for many. Fans are overjoyed and can't keep calm, a fan commented, "so excited", another wrote, "can't wait". Although it is not clear where the superhero series will be streamed, it is definite that the actor and Shaktimaan will continue to receive love and constant support from fans.

The actor is also in the news for expressing his opinions fearlessly online and sometimes he also becomes an element of criticism and trolls by netizens. He recently made comments about the Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The actor criticised the film by saying that it was confusing and boring and that audiences from Bihar and Odisha might not understand the film. Netizens had slammed him for his comment forcing him to apologize later.

Mukesh Khanna's filmography and upcoming projects

Mukesh Khanna has predominantly worked in the Hindi film industry and has acted in films like 'Himmat', 'Mai Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Barsaat', 'International Khiladi', 'Saudagar', 'Guddu'. He is also the founder of MK Films. He has also acted in TV series like 'Yug', 'Chandrakanta', 'Mahabharata', 'Vishwamitra' etc. The actor was also seen in the 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as Tiger. The film had an ensemble cast featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Sanjay Dutt, and Manav Vij. The actor was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film 'Purushothamudu' in the role of Harsha Vardhan Khanna and shared the screen with Raj Tarun, Hassini Sudhir, and Murali Sharma.