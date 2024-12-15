'Kaanta Laga Girl' Shefali Jariwala gets candid with Mid-day as she reflects on the year that went by, traditions for her special day, fitness secrets, and more

Television beauty Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl celebrates her birthday on December 15. The actor, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for about two decades gets candid with Mid-day as she reflects on the year that went by, traditions for her special day, fitness secrets, and more.

Shefali Jariwala’s birthday tradition, fitness secrets

Shefali Jariwala wishes for a joyful year ahead, to be healthy, and to travel far places. She also wishes to find peace in these chaotic times. Speaking of traditions, she prefers going to the temple to seek God’s blessings.

Shefali says, “I find myself deeply reflecting on the countless blessings that have shaped my journey these past years. I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. Getting to the maturity level where I have realised that reacting to everything is not required. Learning to sit back and observe is a milestone I have achieved this past year.”

She adds, Over the years I have learnt self-control is strength. Not allowing others to control the direction of my life. You cannot let your emotions overpower your intelligence. I am a lot more at peace and happy this way.”

Speaking about her secret to staying fit, Shefali credits it to self-love. “I have started to pace myself nowadays… not worrying too much about the urgency of reaching my goals. Rather enjoy the journey! Keeping active, sleeping well, and eating in moderation. That has been my mantra for good health,” she says.

Shefali Jariwala on dealing with trolls

Shefali, who has always managed to be in the limelight states that being authentic is the key. “Trends come and go, and keeping up with them is unnecessarily taxing. Knowing who I truly am and being able to express myself honestly makes me unique and confident. That is an important quality to have as an entertainer.”

Citing the importance of a close-knit support system amid a very public lifestyle, she adds, “As an entertainer, our lives are out in the open at all times for people to judge. Constantly living in the public eye is very consuming. Especially today with social media, we are constantly being trolled or also put on a pedestal where any small mistake can be very damaging on the personal and professional front. After all, we are humans and it’s our nature to make errors. A strong support system is very important to keep our sanity and humility. My family and friends protect me when I am vulnerable and at the same time keep me grounded and humble.”

Shefali Jariwala’s goals for 2025

Shefali says, “All my goals for the coming year are to build a better me. Working to enhance my skills and advance my career is the agenda but also to give back more to this wonderful community and support others in their growth and development, paying forward the help and encouragement I’ve received.”

“I am in a very happy space in life. I am growing spiritually as well. I am looking forward to connecting more deeply with my faith and having another year filled with love and laughter,” she concludes.