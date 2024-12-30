To grasp its soul and emotions is difficult. I am so proud to reveal that, within two nights, Shradha has learnt the song and absolutely owned it”

Mika Singh and Shradha Mishra

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: OG Music x 00:00

This weekend on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, singer Mika Singh graced the show and applauded contestant Shradha Mishra for the performance of her first original song, Dhokebazi. Sachin-Jigar composed the music for the song. Impressed by her mesmerising voice, the mentors praised her tonal quality for the dance item number. Mika said, “This is definitely going to be a superhit song. It is a fantastic composition and is beautifully written by Jigar’s wife Priya. All the best to you, Shradha.” Proud of their protégé, Sachin added, “I believe the real test is when you have to sing a song whose tune is not familiar to you. To grasp its soul and emotions is difficult. I am so proud to reveal that, within two nights, Shradha has learnt the song and absolutely owned it.”

ADVERTISEMENT