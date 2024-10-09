When Jay was a little confused on how to deliver his song, I told him to use this technique. I am glad it worked out for him”

In the weekend episode of the reality television show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Jay Jha, a contestant from Bihar, is said to impress the judges and audiences with his rendition of the 1990s chartbuster, Chaiyya chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). He also credited mentors, composer duo Sachin-Jigar for guiding him in delivering the flawless performance. Sachin revealed learning the technique from Sonu Nigam when they were assisting Rajesh Roshan on Krrish (2006). The composer said, “We met Sonu bhaiyya for the first time when he came to record the song, Pyaar ki ek kahani. I thought it would be a cakewalk for him. But he wrote down the entire song in his book and marked the areas he wanted to improvise. When Jay was a little confused on how to deliver his song, I told him to use this technique. I am glad it worked out for him.”

