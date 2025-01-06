With no plans to be a star, actor Krishna Bharadwaj opens up on returning to Tenali Rama, which helps him spiritually. The makers decided to revive the show under public pressure

Four years after wrapping up the first season of Tenali Rama, Krishna Bharadwaj thrilled himself by growing and styling his hair. He took time off to travel, returned to daily soaps, and wrapped up a Gujarati film. However, when the makers decided to revive the show under public pressure, he had to go bald again. The actor, who had already dedicated three years to the role, admits that while he doesn’t like seeing himself bald, returning to Tenali Rama has been like a calling. In conversation with mid-day, Bharadwaj discusses how the show brought him to spirituality, and why being a star is not his cup of tea.

Edited excerpts from the interview

How does it feel being back on the show?

I was in a happy space after Tenali Rama. I was so tired of doing it for three-and-a-half years and 800 episodes. I took a break and travelled a lot for the first time in life. Before Tenali, I didn’t have money. Once I got the show, I had the money but no time to travel. So, once the show ended, I enjoyed the money I had earned by travelling for six to seven months. I went on solo trips—from Puducherry, Bangalore, Chennai, Manali, Rishikesh, Kolkata, and Benares. I mostly went to spiritual places. Then I got busy with Dhruv Tara. Recently, I finished a Gujarati film, and then Tenali happened.

Even after 800 episodes, is Tenali Rama’s story not over?

In the first season, we showed a small-town boy coming to Vijaynagar [a city] and becoming a celebrated hero. The second season starts with him as a fallen hero. Nobody likes him. A lot has happened in the three years, which will be shown as the story progresses. There are many novelty factors, including four new kids. People’s personal relationships have changed.

How much of it is fiction and reality?

I am not sure of the exact amount, but a lot of historical facts will be mentioned. Of course, fiction needs to be added to a show. Our writer Manike Raju Uppal is a South Indian writer with several books to his credit. They makers went to Hampi and other places for research. A lot has been written about Vijaynagar. So, this is about Vijaynagar, where Tenali Rama is present. We’ve connected the two.

How has Tenali Rama’s character changed you?

It makes me happy. I was not a very happy person when Tenali Rama started because those were difficult and struggling days. I realised when Tenali Rama ended that I had become a happy person, someone who could solve his own problems. I can now stay happy even during problematic days. That’s what Tenali taught me. While I couldn’t master his tricks or his intellect, playing that character 12 hours a day for 365 days affected me subconsciously and psychologically. When I face a problem, I force myself to be happy for 10 days. Eventually, I always find a solution and get out of it.

How do you mentally recuperate from the ups and downs of your career?

I write. I also have a spiritual journey, which always gives me peace of mind. I learnt the hard way that you need a spiritual space, especially in this field, where you work long hours for years. You need something substantial to keep your sanity intact.

How do vanity and spirituality coexist in an actor’s life?

There is no vanity in me. I am the biggest misfit in the industry. I don’t own a car or house, and it’s not because I don’t have the money. My spiritual journey has affected me positively. I am trying to balance attachment and detachment. I have no friends in the industry. I don’t socialise or party. I don’t even attend award shows. I’m a big loser in those things.

Does no socialising create problems with work?

Yes, it does. I am not seen, so I don’t get approached for work. But I am okay with that. I don’t go out of my way to please anybody. I simply message people when I am looking for work. People make attempts to create a lobby and build contacts, but that is not something I can do. I am too happy in my own space, so I’ve never tried to change it.

How did you train in acting?

It all started when I was four years old. My dad wanted to become an actor. In his younger days, he came to Bombay, struggled, but didn’t get work. So, he went back to Ranchi, Jharkhand. He has been doing theatre. He made me audition for Akashvani on Doordarshan at the age of four. I am also a Bharatanatyam dasharat, so all my expressions come from there. I guess it was God’s indication from childhood. My language skills are also because my dad is a PhD in Hindi. It’s ingrained in my blood.

How has your family responded?

I think my dad is happier seeing me fulfil his incomplete dream. In addition, this character is so simple and so good that you cannot pick out flaws.

While you got positivity from the role, has it had any impact on viewers?

I remember getting a call from a girl who had lost her father 15 days earlier. She told me that she saw her mother smile for the first time after watching the show. I received another message from a 13-year-old girl who had attempted suicide at least four times. Her parents introduced her to the show, and she has not thought of it again. I keep those messages in my room.

What is on your wish list?

I want to get a National Award someday, which can only happen if I do films. No one gives a National Award for doing television. There is no category in TV. I want to do meaningful work in films. I don’t aspire to become a star. I don’t have the capacity or capability to be one. There is too much pressure in being a star. I want to leave an impact on society through my work.