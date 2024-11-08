Nitin Chauhaan hailed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He rose to fame after winning the reality show ‘Dadagiri 2’ in 2009. He also featured in MTV’s Splitsvilla season 5

Nitin Chauhaan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article TV actor and MTV Splitsvilla fame Nitin Chauhaan dies at 35; Sudeep Sahir, Vibhuti Thaakur express grief x 00:00

Television actor and MTV Splitsvilla 5 contestant Nitin Chauhaan died at the age of 35 on Thursday. Although there is not much information about the cause of his death, reports suggest that he allegedly died by suicide. The news of Nitin’s sudden demise has taken the television industry by shock as many of his peers expressed grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Television actors react to Nitin Chauhaan’s sudden death

Nitin’s last show was ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, which starred Sayantani Ghosh and Sudeep Sahir. It went off the air in 2022. Sudeep wrote in his Instagram stories, "Rest in peace buddy."

Actress Vibhuti Thaakur also took to her Instagram handle to pen a note for Nitin. She wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

Kuldeep said, “We were supposed to meet next month in Delhi and had planned a trip to Khatu Shyam Ji’s temple. This news is unbelievable."

Nitin Chauhaan did not have financial woes

Kuldeep, a close friend of Nitin told Times of India that they are waiting for the actor’s father to arrive from Delhi to Mumbai to collect the mortal remains. He also revealed that Nitin had made plans to visit Rajasthan.

Kuldeep shared, “He was such an important part of our lives. Nitin was always the one who made sure we were comfortable during our trips. I wish he had called me before making this decision—I would have done anything to stop him. We shared everything with each other, and there were no financial problems. He was always the one inviting us to Mumbai, and we had great memories together. Now, all we have are those memories."

Who was Nitin Chauhaan?

Nitin Chauhaan hailed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He rose to fame after winning the reality show ‘Dadagiri 2’ in 2009. He also featured in MTV’s Splitsvilla season 5. He has been a part of television shows like ‘Zindagi Dot Com and Friends: Conditions Apply’, ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Savdhaan India’, and ‘Gumrah: End of Innocence’. He was a fitness enthusiast and has appeared in a couple of television commercials.