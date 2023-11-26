The Amazon Prime Video series’s third season, produced by Excel Entertainment, will be back on the platform come summer 2024

Viewers across the board have been wondering why Guddu Bhaiya was not visible enough in the second season of the hit gangster drama, Mirzapur. Ali Fazal, who plays the character, reasons that he was “playing the wait-and-watch game”. The Amazon Prime Video series’s third season, produced by Excel Entertainment, will be back on the platform come summer 2024.

Sources inform that the team has not only upped the ante with the third season, but has also added a lot of intrigue to the narrative. “For a considerable part of Mirzapur 2, Guddu Bhaiya had been patiently biding his time. [He plans] to use the events unfolding to his advantage in the future. The upcoming edition will not only see him on a spree of vengeance, but also take the raw and hardcore action a couple of notches higher than before,” informs a source from the production, adding that there will be several gritty and dramatic sequences escalating his fight with Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) taking the story forward.

Excited to portray the nuances of Guddu Bhaiya, Fazal says that in the third instalment, his character is going to be more intriguing and remarkable. He promises, “Guddu is all set to come back with a true sense of fire in season 3. I can tell you with confidence and surety that [viewers] will be pleased with what is coming up. The makers have amped up this season, and he has an exciting arc.” In addition to that, the makers are set to introduce new characters to spice up the drama. “The new characters will add to the action and vengeance this time around,” explains our informant.