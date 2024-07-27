Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Bhuvan Bam on his fathers battle with alcohol For months he looked at me as if I were a stranger

Bhuvan Bam on his father's battle with alcohol: ‘For months, he looked at me as if I were a stranger’

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Bhuvan Bam discusses his father’s battle with alcohol, and its impact on his life

Bhuvan Bam on his father's battle with alcohol: ‘For months, he looked at me as if I were a stranger’

Bhuvan’s father Avnindra Bam had a stroke in 2018

Listen to this article
Bhuvan Bam on his father's battle with alcohol: ‘For months, he looked at me as if I were a stranger’
x
00:00

In a heartfelt moment during a recent podcast, actor-creator Bhuvan Bam opened up about his decision to stay away from alcohol. The resolve stems from his personal experiences. Bam says it’s a lesson he learnt when he saw his father, Avnindra Bam, struggling with alcohol addiction.


“I realised early on that alcohol is not a solution to your problems. Seeing my father’s health deteriorate because of his addiction was an eye-opener. My father’s stroke in 2018 was a profound shock. For several months, he would look at me as if I were a complete stranger, unable to recognise his own son. It was an incredibly painful experience, seeing someone who had always been a pillar of strength now struggling to remember me. That period made me realise how fragile our connections can be and how the unexpected can create gaps even in the closest relationships,” he says.



Bam’s father battled alcohol addiction for many years, which significantly affected his health. Two years before his passing in 2021, he underwent brain surgery, a critical event that showed the severe consequences of his drinking habits. Bam asserts there should be urgency in creating awareness about alcohol dependency, as its negative impacts go far beyond the alcoholic. “My father’s addiction to alcohol not only harmed his health, but also impacted our entire family. It was painful to watch, but it strengthened my resolve to avoid alcohol and lead a healthier life. I hope my story can inspire others to make more conscious choices about their drinking habits.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhuvan Bam Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK