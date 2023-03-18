Exclusive video! Esha Deol's adventures at Dhobi Ghat

Esha will next been seen in the web series 'Hunter'

Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol who will soon be seen playing a journalist in the upcoming web series 'Hunter' also starring Suniel Shetty, Rahul Dev, Karanvir Sharma among others, recently spoke to mid-day.com about her adventures in Mumbai. Speaking about an unusual place in the city where she has a lot of memories, the actress chose Dhobi Ghat.

Esha said, "I never in my wildest dreams thought I'll be in Dhobi Ghat. I climbed all the way to the heart of Dhobi Ghat and could see the train running down below. It was an amazing experience. Thanks to films and web series, we get to go to some of the wildest places that one wouldn't imagine actually going to but your character lets you go there. That's what I love about films and shows."

Her co-star Karanvir Sharma added, "I have a lot of good memories at Juhu and Aksa beach. My fondest memory in Mumbai strangely is that of Tulip star hotel. We used to visit the restaurant there to eat and drink or to attend weddings. Now it has become a shooting location, in fact we shot a great action sequence there. I found it strange because I've shot a lot at that location, including some scenes for Hunter."

Next, since Esha plays a journalist in the series, the actors opened up about the one question they would never ask celebrities if they were journalists. Find out what their answers were in the video.

Hunter is an action thriller web series by Amazon miniTV that follows Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram in his journey to the dark alleys of Mumbai's crime world. A mission to find a missing woman leads him juggling between his past and future.

