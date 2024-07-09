Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Gurmeet Choudhary Were told why will people go to theatres to see you

Gurmeet Choudhary: ‘We’re told, why will people go to theatres to see you?’

Updated on: 10 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Gurmeet, who is foraying into OTT world with Commander Karan Saxena, rues that TV actors are met with skepticism when graduating to films

Gurmeet Choudhary: ‘We’re told, why will people go to theatres to see you?’

A still from the series

Listen to this article
Gurmeet Choudhary: ‘We’re told, why will people go to theatres to see you?’
x
00:00

If there is one character Gurmeet Choudhary finds hard to turn down, it’s of a man serving the nation. A case in point is his latest series, Commander Karan Saxena, which sees him essay an R&AW agent. For the actor, the Disney+ Hotstar offering—also starring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule—is a means to fulfil his father’s wish. “My grandfather was a freedom fighter, and wanted our family members to join the defence forces. My dad was in the Indian Army, but I wanted to become an actor. When I entered the industry, my dad had told me that if I ever get a chance to play an army officer or a character that can motivate the youth to join the army, I should. So, I did JP Dutta’s Paltan [2018].”



In his two-decade career, the actor has transitioned from the small screen to movies and now OTT. He dismisses the notion that it has become easier for actors from television to break out into digital entertainment and films. “When you transition to movies, you are told, ‘People watch you on television. Why will they go to theatres to see you?’ [I think] they will go, if they see me doing in movies what made [me] famous on television,” he says. 


Choudhary gained overnight popularity when he played Lord Ram in Ramayan. With Bollywood making multiple mythological movies, many feel that TV actors, who have been a part of mythological shows, should at least be screen-tested for them. Choudhary rues, “It’s sad that it doesn’t happen. I feel if a TV actor gets to play the same character on the big screen, the reach would be wider. It should happen.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gurmeet choudhary Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK