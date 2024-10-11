While he hasn’t made any official announcement, a photo of the happy couple dressed as bride and groom has been circulating on social media, take a look

Arjun Mathur

It looks like actor Arjun Mathur has married his girlfriend Tiya Tejpal in a private ceremony. While he hasn’t made any official announcement, a photo of the couple dressed as bride and groom has been circulating on social media.

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur and Tiya Tejpal are married

The photo shows Arjun and Tiya in traditional wedding outfits, sitting at the mandap beside the holy fire. The couple is smiling at each other, with the mandap beautifully decorated with marigold flowers in the background and foreground. The picture was shared on Reddit on Thursday evening, with the caption: "Arjun Mathur from Made in Heaven got married today."

‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ took viewers deeper into the lives of its lead characters, who were at a crossroads at the end of Season 1. With new brides and fresh challenges, the beloved wedding planners faced both professional and personal setbacks.

About Made in Heaven Season 2

The second season of Made in Heaven proved to be even grander, filled with romance, drama, and weddings, while introducing familiar and new faces alongside a captivating plot. This season, the International Emmy-nominated series explored the characters' lives in more depth as they navigated the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages, all while their own lives unfolded in unexpected ways.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment alongside Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The new season featured an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat, Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap, and Sabyasachi.

Arjun Mathur's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Mathur will be next seen in 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', which also stars Rasika Dugal. Anshuman Jha's directorial had its British premiere at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024, at the historical Regent Cinema on May 11th. The film starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania is a black comedy thriller. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films.

(With inputs from ANI)