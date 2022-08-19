Making the ‘write’ choice

Neil, who plays the dependable love interest in Masaba Masaba, credits show’s writing team for breaking the mould of rom-com heroes

How often have Hindi offerings followed the same trope for a romantic hero — a man-child who doesn’t know his mind and has commitment issues? Neil Bhoopalam’s character in the second season of Masaba Masaba is a welcome change. As the ever-reliable Dhairya Rana who stands by Masaba Gupta every step of the way, Bhoopalam’s character breaks the mould of a rom-com hero. The actor credits the writing team for changing how pop culture represents men on screen. “I feel writers are making better choices. They are more experienced, and are adding tremendous value to our stories. Before the first season, Sonam Nair [writer-

director] described the concept and character to me. When I said yes to it, I wanted no more details,” he says.

The character is starkly different from the upcoming third instalment of Four More Shots Please that sees him as Varun, who harbours feelings for his ex-wife — essayed by Kirti Kulhari — while having a baby with his second wife. With the series readying for release, Bhoopalam is eager to see how the audience reacts to his part. “I am enjoying these different roles, and the chance to shine in them. Sometimes, it’s a challenge to keep the characters relevant in an episodic set-up, season after season.”

The actor says he is careful to pick and choose diverse roles that showcase his range as a performer. “I am mindful that I am not repeating myself in how I deliver a scene. That said, I am not too fussed about it because I trust my show’s writers and creators. As an artiste, I have learnt to trust the process and the team.”

