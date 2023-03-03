Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Scientists stay a step ahead

Scientists stay a step ahead

Updated on: 03 March,2023 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Ishwak, who plays Sarabhai, on how director Pannu shot a chunk of Rocket Boys 2 with the opening season

Scientists stay a step ahead

A still from the series


Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh gave us one of the most defining Indian shows of 2022 in Rocket Boys, which reacquainted us with the brilliance of Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J Bhabha. Come March 16, the team will return with the second season. Singh, who plays Sarabhai in the SonyLIV offering, is well-aware that a year is a quick turnaround time, and credits director Abhay Pannu for shooting a chunk of the second edition with the first. “Abhay laid out the master plan for both seasons beforehand. It helped to shoot a huge part of the second season with the first. The prep was so thorough that I didn’t experience any disjunction when we went back to the set after almost a year to complete the season,” says the actor.


Also Read: Jim Sarbh, Ishwar Singh-starrer 'Rocket Boys 2' to arrive in March



The upcoming instalment traces Bhabha, Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam’s efforts in the ’70s to make India a nuclear power. Singh is glad that it carries forward the show’s simplicity. “The characters have grown, and are setting out to do bigger things. At the same time, it remains a rooted story,” he explains.


Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Ishwak Singh OTT news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK