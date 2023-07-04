Shriya Pilgaonkar: People have started labelling me an OTT actor

Shriya, who has enjoyed a hit series in Taaza Khabar this year, says she wants to straddle both theatrical and web offerings

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Six months into the year, Shriya Pilgaonkar has already featured in two popular web series. After starting 2023 with Taaza Khabar, the actor recently reprised her role in the second season of Crackdown. A web series being renewed for a second edition is a sign of success, but it can be tricky for actors. “The second season can’t be more of the same,” states Pilgaonkar. “In Crackdown 2, I did more [demanding] action sequences, and there was a strong emotional graph.”

Last year, Pilgaonkar was one of the most successful actors in digital entertainment, grabbing eyeballs with Guilty Minds and The Broken News. But there is a flipside to it. “I have noticed that because I have done more work in digital entertainment, people have started labelling me an OTT actor. I don’t know what it means. An actor is an actor across mediums. The industry is quick to label you.” The actor, who forayed into Bollywood with Fan (2016), wishes to maintain a balance between movies and web series. “I want to work with certain filmmakers. I want to try to do more films. I’d love to do a good web series, but I also want to see myself on the

big screen.”

Foraying into production is the next step. The decision stems from her hunger as an actor. “Sometimes, as an actor, when [the kind of stories] you want aren’t coming to you, it’s a good time to make something of your own. I am trying to actively build [projects] for myself.”