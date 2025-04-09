Breaking News
Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Alia Bhatt and Amazon Prime Video to produce a young adult series, set in a college; campus caper to introduce four newbies

The actor in Alia Bhatt is spending her days shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, while the producer in her is simultaneously building her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions’ slate. So, what’s next after Jigra (2024), her last production? Sources tell us that Bhatt is making a young adult web series with Amazon Prime Video, marking her second collaboration with the streamer after Poacher (2024).    


From what we’ve heard, the series’ final draft is being worked upon. A source reveals, “It’s a high-concept, young adult series set in an urban Indian college campus—think slice-of-life meets coming-of-age. The narrative plays out from the point of view of two young couples.” Casting is underway, with an emphasis on new faces. Bhatt has apparently made it clear that she wants to back fresh talent through the project. “Alia wants the show to feel authentic. She is certain that the chosen faces should be real-life 20-somethings, whom the audience can relate to. Four fresh faces will be launched with the series,” says a casting insider.


If things go as planned, the YA series will go on floors later this year. The team at the production house is also working on the screen adaptation of Manju Kapur’s novel, Difficult Daughters, which will be helmed by Bhatt’s mother and actor Soni Razdan. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is also developing another series for the banner.


Alia Bhatt’s productions so far

Darlings (2022) Poacher (2024) Jigra (2024)  

