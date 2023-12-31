Breaking News
Surf, stream, and repeat!

Updated on: 01 January,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Here's the ultimate 2024 streaming list for all your tastes

Ananya Panday

Call Me Bae
On: Amazon Prime Video


Making her web series debut with Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday plays a  billionaire fashionista, who is  disowned by her rich family, owing to a scandal. Forced to fend for herself, she discovers who she really is on this journey.


Indian Police Force
On: Amazon Prime Video


Rohit Shetty expands his cop universe—which consists of Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar—to the digital world with this eight-part limited series that follows a Delhi Police SWAT team led by Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra).

Heeramandi
On: Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, famed for his spectacles, forays into OTT entertainment with Heeramandi. The series, starring Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha, gives us a story of love, betrayal, and succession as it explores the lives of courtesans in the Lahore district of pre-Independence India.

Crime Beat
On: ZEE5

A crime series that brings together an honest cop, a dangerous criminal and a twisted journalist. The Saqib Saleem-starrer will be a fast-paced thriller focusing on murders.

Showtime
On: Disney+ Hotstar

Taking the subject of nepotism by its horns, Karan Johar brings a slice of Bollywood on the web with this series. Showtime brings forth all the off-screen fights that take place in the movie industry where everyone is hungry for power. There is only one emperor who can sit on the chair, but what is a throne without a fight to get there?  The series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy and Mahima Makhwana.

Maharana
On: Disney+ Hotstar

Gurmeet Choudhary is back in front of the camera as he plays Maharana Pratap, a Shiva devotee and lone warrior, whose resilience and military prowess has elevated him to being a folk hero.

Citadel
On: Amazon Prime Video

The Indian counterpart of the American action thriller of the same name, in which two spies set out on a globe-trotting mission to stop  a powerful crime syndicate. The action-drama features Varun Dhawan and Samantha as leads.

Karmma Calling
On: Disney+ Hotstar

In Karmma Calling, Indrani Kothari (played by Raveena Tandon) is the reigning queen of the Alibaug millionaire society. But all that shines is not gold in her glamorous world that has a darker side of betrayal and deceit.

Freedom at Midnight
On: SonyLIV

The show, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur. Based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’s book, Freedom at Midnight, the series is a political thriller that highlights several incidents from the year of India’s independence. It interconnects stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history as we know it today.

Mehndi Wala Ghar
On: SonyTV

The show puts the spotlight on joint families, reflecting the joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness that is fostered in this environment. Actors Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Ramakant Daayma, Ravi Gossain, Karan Mehra, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Gun Kansara, and Ushma Rathod play pivotal roles in thedaily soap.

Mera Balam Thanedaar
On: Colors

The show, starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary, traces the love story of a couple whose marriage is based on a lie. It threatens to crumble the foundation of their relationship. Set in picturesque locations of Rajasthan, Mera Balam Thanedaar premières on January 3.

Shrimad Ramayan
ON: SonyTV

Shrimad Ramayan, an epic that holds immense significance and narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram. 
premières on January 1. Sujoy Reu plays Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, Prachi Bansal will be seen as Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer essays the role of Ravan, and Nirbhay Wadhwa embodies the character of Lord Hanuman. Basant Bhatt plays Lakshman and Arav Chowdharry steps into the role of King Dashrath.

